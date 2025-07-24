MTG Criticizes Trump AI Executive Order

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is criticizing President Donald Trump again, this time over his executive order designed to expand artificial intelligence capacities in the country.

"I have many concerns about the AI Executive Order signed yesterday by President Trump," the Georgia Republican wrote on social media. "My deep concerns are that the EO demands rapid AI expansion with little to no guardrails and breaks. It also contains the threat of withholding federal funds from states who regulate AI, which is an absolute threat to federalism and why I strongly opposed the AI state moratorium originally in the Big Beautiful Bill."

Taylor Greene said data centers consume massive amounts of water, "literally millions of gallons per day."

"Just wait and see how bad lawsuits will become when counties are competing for data centers, in order to get rid of county property taxes, and the unintended results is new data centers that steal the water from surrounding homes and neighboring counties and states," Greene wrote.

"Competing with China does not mean become like China by threatening state rights, replacing human jobs on mass scale creating mass poverty, and creating potentially devastating effects on our environment and critical water supply. This needs a careful and wise approach. The AI EO takes the opposite."

The congresswoman, known for her rabid support of Trump, criticized Trump in May over several of his policies, including over American involvement in Ukraine and Iran and his administration's handlings over the Jeffrey Epstein case.

"When you are losing MTG, you are losing the base," she wrote. "And Trump isn't on the ballot in the future, so do the math on that."