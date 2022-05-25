Marjorie Taylor Greene: Primary Win 'a Message to Bloodsucking Establishment'

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., this week described her victory in the Georgia Republican primary as "a message to the bloodsucking establishment," according to the Independent Journal Review.

Greene successfully fended off challenges from five Republican candidates on Tuesday. In her victory speech, the congresswoman said, "I'm grateful tonight for the faith that you have shown in me and trust you have placed in me. I've been working hard to earn both since you elected me in 2020, and I will not let you down."

She added, "Sending me back to Washington will send a message to the bloodsucking establishment: It is we who will set the policy agenda for the next decade and not them."

Greene also said, "We're going to start speaking the truth more forcefully and more loudly than ever before."

She went on to call for President Joe Biden to be impeached and claimed that "fraudulent electoral votes" influenced the results of the 2020 presidential election. She also complained about what she described as "the cruel and illegal treatment of many nonviolent Jan. 6 protesters."

Greene will face Democrat Marcus Flowers in the general election this November.