Marist Poll: Biden Job Approval Hits 39%

Just 39% of Americans approve of the job President Joe Biden is doing in office, while 54% disapprove, according to a new Marist poll.

By comparison, Biden's approval rating in a Quinnipiac University poll released on Wednesday stood at 36% with 55% disapproval.

In the new Marist poll, Biden's approval rating is identical to the score he received in February and 8 points lower than the 47% he received in the Marist poll after his State of the Union address on March 1.

"More than one in five Democrats [21%] now say they disapprove of how Biden is doing, more than twice the proportion of Democrats [9%] who had this view in early March after the State of the Union," the pollster's report said.

The latest Marist poll, conducted March 22-29, surveyed 1,170 people. The margin of error is plus or minus 3.7 percentage points.