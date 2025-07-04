Dem Rep. Torres to Introduce Resolution Condemning Ogles

Rep. Ritchie Torres, D-N.Y., says he’s planning to introduce a resolution condemning Rep. Andy Ogles, R-Tenn., for “not only engaging in racist rhetoric about leader [Hakem] Jeffries, but also in calling upon the attorney general to deport a Muslim-American Democratic nominee simply because he’s Muslim-American.”

“I have profound differences of opinion with Assembly member Mamdani, but we had a mutually respectful conversation last weekend, and we’re committed to building a relationship and continuing the dialogue,” Torres said during a Thursday appearance on MSNBC, reports Mediaite.

“But I have a deeply felt obligation to speak out against hate, whether it’s anti-Jewish bigotry or anti-Muslim bigotry,” he added.

Ogles last week called on the Justice Department to investigate whether New York Democratic mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani should lose his U.S. citizenship.

He also likened Jeffries’ long speech on the House floor Friday to “rapping.”

“Well, when I listen to Hakeem Jeffries, it drives me bananas. Just talk, man,” Ogles told conservative influencer Benny Johnson’s podcast Thursday.

“I know he can talk, I heard it on the House floor. With this whole face thing that he does and his hands … alright, are you doing sign language? Or are you rapping? Or are you trying to talk to us? Like, pick a lane and just do it, right?" Ogles told Johnson.