Netanyahu Congratulates Trump on Maduro Capture

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday congratulated President Donald Trump following the capture of Venezuelan strongman Nicolas Maduro, praising what he described as bold leadership and a historic victory for freedom and justice.

In a post on X, Netanyahu credited Trump with decisive action and lauded the U.S. military forces involved in the operation.

"Congratulations, President @realDonaldTrump, for your bold and historic leadership on behalf of freedom and justice," Netanyahu wrote. "I salute your decisive resolve and the brilliant action of your brave soldiers."

The United States captured Maduro and flew him out of Venezuela in a stunning military operation early Saturday that plucked a sitting leader from office — the culmination of months of escalating Trump administration pressure on the oil-rich South American nation.

The statement quickly drew international attention, marking one of the most prominent reactions from a key U.S. ally to the dramatic development involving Maduro.

The Venezuelan leader has ruled the oil-rich nation for more than a decade, presiding over economic collapse, mass migration, and widespread allegations of corruption, drug trafficking, and human rights abuses.

Maduro has been the target of U.S. sanctions and criminal indictments for years, with American officials accusing his regime of transforming Venezuela into a narco-state while crushing political opposition and manipulating elections. His capture represents a stunning turn in a long-running standoff between Washington and Caracas.

Netanyahu’s comments framed the event as more than a tactical success, portraying it as a moral victory against authoritarian rule. His language echoed Trump-era rhetoric that emphasized strength, deterrence, and the use of force to confront hostile regimes.

During his presidency, Trump pursued an aggressive policy toward Maduro, imposing sweeping sanctions, recognizing opposition leader Juan Guaidó as Venezuela’s legitimate president, and repeatedly warning that military options were on the table.

Supporters argue that Trump’s hardline approach isolated Maduro internationally and weakened his grip on power.

Critics, however, have questioned the long-term implications of U.S. involvement and warned of potential instability inside Venezuela following Maduro’s removal. The future of the country’s political leadership remains uncertain as global leaders weigh their next steps.

Netanyahu’s public praise also underscores Trump’s enduring influence on the world stage. The two leaders forged a close relationship during Trump’s first term, highlighted by U.S. recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and the landmark Abraham Accords.