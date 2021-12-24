Madison Cawthorn, Wife, File for Divorce Year After Marriage

Rep. Madison Cawthorn, R-N.C., and his wife, Cristina Bayardelle, will divorce after about one year of marriage due to the difficulty of "balancing the enormity" of transitioning to the life of a congressman.

Cawthorn told Fox 46 in Charlotte, North Carolina, that "irreconcilable differences" forced them to separate.

"When Cristina and I were engaged, I was not a member of Congress. I felt called to serve and we both agreed that I should run," he said in a statement.

"Our victory was unprecedented, but overnight our lives changed. That change has been both hectic and difficult; it's neither the pace nor the lifestyle we had planned for. From the outset, we committed to make things work, to fight for our marriage, and seek counsel for balancing the enormity of such a transition in life.

"Together, we realized that balance was not attainable, and that we had irreconcilable differences between us. While it was an enormously difficult decision, Cristina and I have mutually decided to divorce. We ask for privacy as we work through this privately."

Bayardelle told the news outlet that she "didn't plan on how much Cawthorn's political career would impact" their relationship.

She said in a statement: "Madison is amazing — we've had an incredible journey together. Our marriage, like every marriage, has had its difficulties. The lifestyle shift into public life has been strenuous, and many aspects of the transition have been unexpected.

"I want to live in the world he creates, I just don't want to be married to someone changing the world. While we have agreed to be apart now, we still have a great friendship and there's no ill will. Madison is a fighter — he will help save this country."