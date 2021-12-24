×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: madison cawthorn | cristina bayardelle | divorce

Madison Cawthorn, Wife, File for Divorce Year After Marriage

Madison Cawthorn, Wife, File for Divorce Year After Marriage
Rep Madison Cawthorn, R-N.C., speaks during the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) on July 9, 2021, in Dallas, Texas. (Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

By    |   Friday, 24 December 2021 03:57 PM

Rep. Madison Cawthorn, R-N.C., and his wife, Cristina Bayardelle, will divorce after about one year of marriage due to the difficulty of "balancing the enormity" of transitioning to the life of a congressman.

Cawthorn told Fox 46 in Charlotte, North Carolina, that "irreconcilable differences" forced them to separate.

"When Cristina and I were engaged, I was not a member of Congress. I felt called to serve and we both agreed that I should run," he said in a statement.

"Our victory was unprecedented, but overnight our lives changed. That change has been both hectic and difficult; it's neither the pace nor the lifestyle we had planned for. From the outset, we committed to make things work, to fight for our marriage, and seek counsel for balancing the enormity of such a transition in life.

"Together, we realized that balance was not attainable, and that we had irreconcilable differences between us. While it was an enormously difficult decision, Cristina and I have mutually decided to divorce. We ask for privacy as we work through this privately."

Bayardelle told the news outlet that she "didn't plan on how much Cawthorn's political career would impact" their relationship.

She said in a statement: "Madison is amazing — we've had an incredible journey together. Our marriage, like every marriage, has had its difficulties. The lifestyle shift into public life has been strenuous, and many aspects of the transition have been unexpected.

"I want to live in the world he creates, I just don't want to be married to someone changing the world. While we have agreed to be apart now, we still have a great friendship and there's no ill will. Madison is a fighter — he will help save this country."

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Rep. Madison Cawthorn, R-N.C., and his wife, Cristina Bayardelle, will divorce after about one year of marriage due to the difficulty of "balancing the enormity" of transitioning to the life of a congressman.Cawthorn told Fox 36 in Charlotte, North Carolina, that ...
madison cawthorn, cristina bayardelle, divorce
285
2021-57-24
Friday, 24 December 2021 03:57 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved