Rep. Madison Cawthorn: A Defenseless Israel Is a Debilitated America

For more than 70 years, America has stood shoulder to shoulder with our indispensable ally, Israel. Through military conflict, economic hardship, and national security crises, we’ve remained committed to our mutual defense against enemies of freedom.

Israel has been one of our strongest allies in the world. Neither of us have faltered in our commitment to each other’s national defense — until now.

Disgusting and vile comments against our Israeli allies by left-wing agitators like Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota and Rep. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan have unfortunately become commonplace on Capitol Hill.

Their vociferous contempt for Israel is blatant, but now, progressives have matched their hate speech with equally hateful action.

Recently, progressives held Iron Dome funding hostage by strong-arming Democratic leadership into removing the dome’s funding from a stopgap spending bill. When more moderate Democrats placed the provision back on the floor as a stand-alone bill, eight left-wing progressive Democrats voted against the legislation.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y. — reduced to tears following a severe tongue-lashing from Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., over her efforts — reluctantly backed off her fight to block funding for the Iron Dome and voted "present."

She did not shed tears over Pelosi’s harsh words, she shed tears over not being able to accomplish her hateful, anti-Israel agenda.

Make no mistake: progressives’ successful attempt to separate the Iron Dome funding was not in the spirit of a foreign policy debate. It was a referendum on the United States’ unwavering support of Israel.

Their intentions were not to have a legitimate discussion on foreign aid, it was to prove that Israel had real, thriving opposition in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Their hatred for Israel is antisemitic and it's disgusting. They should never sit on a House committee again.

The security and stability of the sovereign state of Israel is instrumental to the national security of America.

As recently as May of this year, Israel’s Iron Dome has proven essential to the nation’s survival.

Situated in a region surrounded by hostile Islamic extremists, this dome is Israel’s only hope for continued existence. Withdrawing support for Israel’s vital domestic defense system would be a gift to Israel’s greatest adversaries.

The U.S., under Joe Biden, has already gifted the enemies of peace and freedom with weapons, resources, and helicopters following a botched Afghanistan withdrawal. The Taliban, al-Qaida, and others are now watching U.S. legislators waiver on Israeli defense in gruesome anticipation that we will withdraw financial support.

A defenseless Israel is a debilitated America – the terrorists are licking their chops over progressives’ antisemitic actions. As the age-old adage goes, "the enemy of my enemy is my friend."

Anyone who believes that these groups will not come together under a similar banner is fooling themselves. And once they overcome Israel, where do you think they will turn next?

By threatening the funding of Israeli defense, not only are radical left-wing progressives saying Israel doesn’t deserve our assistance and support, but they are also threatening the very existence of Israel as a sovereign nation and the national security of the United States.

The Iron Dome is essential to the security and economic prosperity of both the U.S. and the sovereign state of Israel. Those who hate freedom would love nothing better than to see both nations fall.

I urge Speaker Pelosi to stick with the words she uttered two years ago to AIPAC in saying, "We will never allow anyone to make Israel a wedge issue," and condemn the members of her party who exemplified this hatred against our ally.

Madison Cawthorn is a United States member of Congress representing North Carolina’s 11th Congressional District.