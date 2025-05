French President Emmanuel Macron and former President Barack Obama were among prominent members of the political left to welcome Pope Leo XIV to the papacy on Thursday.

The Rev. James Martin, a U.S.-based Jesuit and prominent advocate of greater LGBTQ+ inclusion in the church, also offered Leo a warm welcome:

Emmanuel Macron on X: “A historic moment for the Catholic Church and its millions of faithful. To Pope Leo XIV, and to all Catholics in France and around the world, I extend a message of fraternity. On this May 8th, may this new pontificate be one of peace and hope."

Barack Obama on X: "Michelle and I send our congratulations to a fellow Chicagoan, His Holiness Pope Leo XIV. This is a historic day for the United States, and we will pray for him as he begins the sacred work of leading the Catholic Church and setting an example for so many, regardless of faith.”

James Martin, SJ on X: “Our Synod table from last year, including on the far right, the modest, reserved, and highly intelligent man now known as Pope Leo XIV.”