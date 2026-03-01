WATCH TV LIVE

Machado Says She Will Return to Venezuela in Coming Weeks

Sunday, 01 March 2026 06:54 PM EST

Venezuelan opposition leader and Nobel Peace Prize laureate Maria Corina Machado said she plans to return to the country in the coming weeks, according to a message posted on her social media accounts on Sunday.

Machado, a 58-year-old industrial engineer, left Venezuela in December for Oslo to receive the award and is currently in the United States.

Speculation around Machado's return has been prevalent since the U.S. captured former Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro on Jan. 3.

Machado is under investigation in Venezuela and Interim President Delcy Rodriguez has said she should have to "answer to Venezuela" for her support of U.S. military action against Caracas. 

