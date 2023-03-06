Lynyrd Skynyrd Guitarist Gary Rossington Dead at 71

Gary Rossington, one of Lynyrd Skynyrd's founding members, has died at the age of 71.

The musician, whose slide guitar work on the band's song "Free Bird," captured his importance to the band's sound, survived a 1977 plane crash that killed three bandmates and battled a series of heart-health-related issues. On Sunday news of his death was announced on Lynyrd Skynyrd's official Facebook page.

"It is with our deepest sympathy and sadness that we have to advise, that we lost our brother, friend, family member, songwriter and guitarist, Gary Rossington, today," the statement said. "Gary is now with his Skynyrd brothers and family in heaven and playing it pretty, like he always does."

Rossington formed the band in 1964 with singer Ronnie Van Zant, who died in the plane crash following a concert in Greenville, South Carolina, according to USA Today. The band would endure decades of changes, tragedy, and success, to become a Southern rock behemoth.

In 2012, Lynyrd Skynyrd released their 14th and final studio album, "Last of a Dyin' Breed." Ronnie Van Zant's brother, Johnny, who took over vocals in 1987, said in 2019 that the band was preparing to release new music while Rossington's health was stable.

The guitarist had quintuple bypass surgery in 2003 and suffered a serious heart attack in 2015. Four years later he had a pacemaker implanted and a heart valve replacement. In June 2021, he had an emergency heart surgery, which forced him to step away from performing for the band during its "Last of the Street Survivors Farewell Tour."

"We've had songs for a while, but we haven't been able to get in and actually finish recording," Johnny told USA Today in 2019. "Gary's health got a little bad and we had to postpone, but we'll eventually get it."

Rossington was among the group's members to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2006.