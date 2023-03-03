Pulp Bassist Steve Mackey Dead at 56

Steve Mackey, bass guitarist for Britpop band Pulp, died at age 56.

His wife, Katie Grand, announced the news in a statement shared on Instagram, saying Mackey had been hospitalized for three months with an undisclosed illness and fought with "all his strength and determination." Grand added that she was "shocked and devastated to have said goodbye to my brilliant, beautiful husband."

"Steve was the most talented man I have ever known, an exceptional musician, producer, photographer and filmmaker," she wrote. "As in life, he was adored by everyone whose paths he crossed in the multiple creative disciplines he conquered. I would like to express my heartfelt thanks to all the NHS staff who worked tirelessly for Steve. He will be missed beyond words."

Mackey joined Pulp in 1989, according to the Guardian. He began contributing to the band's third album, "Separations," and went on to appear on all studio albums. In 2002 the band went on hiatus but later reformed to perform shows across the world in 2011 and 2012. In 2013 it released a final recording, a demo track called "After You."

Pulp announced last year that it would be performing a series of reunion concerts in 2023, but Mackey revealed that he would not participate.

"I'm exceptionally proud of the body of work we've created together ... however I've decided to continue the work I'm engaged in – music, film-making and photography projects," he said, according to the Guardian.

Pulp posted a tribute to Mackey on Thursday, informing fans that its "beloved" bassist had died that morning. In a tweet, the band shared a photograph of the musician from a 2012 tour, spending a day off in the snow-capped Andes.

"We had a day off and Steve suggested we go climbing," the band said. "So we did and it was a completely magical experience. Far more magical than staring at the hotel wall all day (which is probably what we'd have done otherwise).

"Steve made things happen, in his life and in the band. We'd very much like to think that he's back in those mountains now, on the next stage of his adventure."