NYC Mayor Case Cited in $30K Donation to Mangione

Luigi Mangione, who was charged with murdering a healthcare CEO, received a $30,000 donation for his legal defense fun from a donor who said he was motivated by the corruption case against New York Mayor Eric Adams, the New York Post reported.

The anonymous donor called the motion to dismiss charges against Adams "politicized." Mangione's legal defense fund has raised $641,795 since he was charged with fatally shooting UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in Manhattan in December.

"I never needed to worry about affording med care," the donor wrote. "But here I am bc, even among the affluent, it is clear that from the motion to dismiss Adams' charges to perp walk, the case is likely politicized. Makes me highly doubtful of any claimed evidence and pursuit of capital punishment. CP, esp, would personally & strongly tilt me in favor of defense; the motives are suspect & due process is lacking."

Adams was charged last year with accepting free or discounted overseas trips and illegal campaign contributions from people looking to gain his influence, including people connected to Turkey or the Turkish government. He pleaded not guilty.

The Justice Department is asking a judge to dismiss the charges against Adams, which has led to the resignation of several prosecutors.

There is no connection between the cases against Adams and Mangione.

Mangione, 26, has attracted a cult following as a stand-in for frustrations over coverage denials and hefty medical bills. A poll taken after the shooting showed most Americans believe health insurance profits and coverage denials share blame.

In a statement on his fundraising page, Mangione said he is overwhelmed by the support.

"I am overwhelmed by — and grateful for — everyone who has written me to share their stories and express their support," he said. "Powerfully, this support has transcended political, racial, and even class divisions."

Federal charges against Mangione include murder and firearms counts. He has pleaded not guilty in a New York state court to multiple counts of murder, including murder as an act of terrorism. Prosecutors have said the two cases will proceed on parallel tracks, with the state charges expected to go to trial first.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.