WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: lowell | trump | law | firm

High-profile Attorney Lowell Starts New Firm to Take On Trump

By    |   Saturday, 03 May 2025 10:14 AM EDT

Notable Washington attorney Abbe Lowell has started a new law firm intended to at least in part, represent people who are at odds with President Donald Trump.

Lowell and Associates is new enough that the firm’s website only carried a cover page as of Saturday morning. A post on LinkedIn said the firm will be “representing clients who understand the importance of strategic, principled legal advocacy in a volatile environment and evolving legal landscape.”

Lowell has already represented New York Attorney General Letitia James, Hunter Biden, and former Trump administration employee and whistleblower, attorney Mark Zaid. He has also represented Ivanka Trump and President Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, according to NBC.

Former Skadden law firm attorney Rachel Cohen posted that she is joining the new Lowell firm.

“There is urgent need for lawyers to take on representation that runs counter to Executive wishes and actions," she said. She resigned from Skadden after it reached a deal with the Trump administration over its probe of discriminatory hiring practices by top law firms. Cohen also said in her post that, “Zealous representation is a foundational element of our legal system, and how we ensure the government doesn't overstep its authority, no matter who is in charge.”

NBC reported that the new firm said in a release that it is “spurred by the need for innovative ways to represent clients with complex legal and political challenges while confronting the rising attacks on the legal system itself.”

Jim Mishler

Jim Mishler, a seasoned reporter, anchor and news director, has decades of experience covering crime, politics and environmental issues.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Notable Washington attorney Abbe Lowell has started a new law firm intended to at least in part, represent people who are at odds with President Donald Trump.
lowell, trump, law, firm
243
2025-14-03
Saturday, 03 May 2025 10:14 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved