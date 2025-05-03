High-profile Attorney Lowell Starts New Firm to Take On Trump

Notable Washington attorney Abbe Lowell has started a new law firm intended to at least in part, represent people who are at odds with President Donald Trump.

Lowell and Associates is new enough that the firm’s website only carried a cover page as of Saturday morning. A post on LinkedIn said the firm will be “representing clients who understand the importance of strategic, principled legal advocacy in a volatile environment and evolving legal landscape.”

Lowell has already represented New York Attorney General Letitia James, Hunter Biden, and former Trump administration employee and whistleblower, attorney Mark Zaid. He has also represented Ivanka Trump and President Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, according to NBC.

Former Skadden law firm attorney Rachel Cohen posted that she is joining the new Lowell firm.

“There is urgent need for lawyers to take on representation that runs counter to Executive wishes and actions," she said. She resigned from Skadden after it reached a deal with the Trump administration over its probe of discriminatory hiring practices by top law firms. Cohen also said in her post that, “Zealous representation is a foundational element of our legal system, and how we ensure the government doesn't overstep its authority, no matter who is in charge.”

NBC reported that the new firm said in a release that it is “spurred by the need for innovative ways to represent clients with complex legal and political challenges while confronting the rising attacks on the legal system itself.”