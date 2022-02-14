LA Fans Cause Downtown Mayhem After Rams' Super Bowl Victory

Unruly fans created mayhem in downtown Los Angeles on Sunday night following the Rams' Super Bowl victory.

Police declared an unlawful assembly and ordered people to disperse after individuals shot off fireworks at an intersection overflowing with people, the Los Angeles Times reported.

LAPD later said one man with a loaded gun was arrested.

"After the Super Bowl, LAPD officers assigned to a Mobile Field Force in Downtown LA observed a car doing donuts at 11th & Figueroa. The vehicle occupied by two males was stopped, a loaded firearm was recovered from the passenger compartment, and a suspect arrested," LAPD Headquarters tweeted early Monday morning.

The destructive behavior in the LA Live complex area involved people climbing on vehicles and street lights.

Fox LA anchor Maria Tellez tweeted video showing people hopping onto the roof of a yellow cab. One man even whacked the cab’s roof with an orange construction cone before hopping off.

About a dozen people climbed on top of a graffitied city bus — with bus driver inside —displaying a "Rams House" flag and a detour sign and street cones, the Times reported. A police helicopter was overhead, with fireworks constantly going off.

Some people were setting off fireworks inside the bus.

"A man just climbed a street light, took off his shirt and, swung around his head to cheers," Times reporter Kevin Rector tweeted.

Police, using bullhorns, said people who didn't comply with the dispersal order would be subject to arrest and other police force, including projectiles.

"People are taunting the officers and yelling 'F**k 12!' and throwing glass bottles in their general direction. Chants of 'whose house!?' are sprinkled between extremely loud fireworks blasts," Rector tweeted.

The expletive is a reference to the 1960s TV show called Adam-12.

Citizens leaving restaurants and bars near the intersection of 11th and Hope Streets were shocked at what they saw.

"We're just going to walk this way like we're normal citizens," one woman said to her scared friend as they came out of a bar and walked hurriedly away, the Times reported.

Police said people in the area were "risking serious injury" by remaining in the area.

"We are seeing violent and destructive behavior by large crowds in the heart of the Downtown LA area. We have issued several dispersal orders and have a large police presence. Everyone that is part of those crowds, obey all dispersal orders and clear the streets immediately," LAPD Headquarters tweeted Sunday night.

The Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 in Super Bowl 56 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on Sunday.

