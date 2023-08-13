Lawsuit Costs Lizzo Shot at Super Bowl Gig

Lizzo is no longer being considered as an option for the Super Bowl LVIII halftime show due to allegations by her former dancers that she engaged in sexual harassment and weight-shaming, the Daily Mail reported on Sunday.

Three of Lizzo's former dancers filed a lawsuit against her earlier this month, accusing her of creating a "hostile work environment."

An NFL insider exclusively told the Daily Mail that due to these accusations, Lizzo was immediately dropped from contention to participate in the halftime show for the Super Bowl in Las Vegas on Feb. 11, 2024, after she has been one of the front-runners for the lucrative job.

"Talks of Lizzo being a part of the halftime festivities, or performing the national anthem, are dead now that she is surrounded by scandal," the source said. Lizzo denies the accusations.

Even worse for Lizzo, the scandal surrounding the lawsuit is serious enough that her team is "desperately trying to come up with a strategy to save her sinking ship," according to a second source in the music industry. "It is becoming more and more difficult with more people coming forth accusing her of extremely inappropriate acts."

Earlier this week, attorneys representing the dancers who filed the lawsuit revealed that they now have six others who have submitted similar complaints, the Daily Mail reported.

In a statement addressing the allegations, Lizzo wrote, "These last few days have been gut wrenchingly difficult and overwhelmingly disappointing. My work ethic, morals, and respectfulness have been questioned. My character has been criticized. Usually I choose not to respond to false allegations, but these are as unbelievable as they sound and too outrageous to not be addressed.

"These sensationalized stories are coming from former employees who have already publicly admitted that they were told their behavior on tour was inappropriate and unprofessional. As an artist I have always been very passionate about what I do. I take my music and my performances seriously because at the end of the day I only want to put out the best art that represents me and my fans," she continued.

"With passion comes hard work and high standards. Sometimes I have to make hard decisions, but it's never my intention to make anyone feel uncomfortable or like they aren't valued as an important part of the team."