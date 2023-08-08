Grimes Supports Lizzo Amid Lawsuit From Dancers

Grimes has spoken out in support of Lizzo, who is facing a lawsuit from three former dancers who allege sexual and racial harassment and a hostile work environment.

Taking to social media, the singer described Lizzo, 35, as a "good person" who made the effort to check in on her when nobody else cared.

"I love Lizzo. Not saying I don't believe ppl when bad things happen, but I had dancers mistreated on my watch in ways I didn't find out about until way later. Mebe s— is bad," Grimes, 35, wrote.

"But loyalty matters to me. Lizzo was kind to me and others for a decade before she was 'cool,' and she checked in [on] me when no one cared. I've only ever seen exemplary behavior from her, especially when everyone was hating on me and she was on top of the world. There was no reason for her to check in, besides to be a good person. Just my two cents."

Grimes further elaborated on her relationship with Lizzo in response to a commenter who accused her of defending Lizzo because she's "wealthy" and has "influence."

"Lizzo was nice to me before elon when she blew up and I was still indie as f—," she wrote. "She was nice to me in like 2012 before anyone cared abt either of us. She checked in while I was cancelled a f while I was pregnant when most people abandoned me because they didn't want the association, she was kind when was only a liability to her. I respect that hardcore. That's a good person."

The lawsuit, submitted to the Los Angeles County Superior Court on Aug. 1, names Lizzo, her production company named Big Grrrl Big Touring, Inc., and her dance team leader, Shirlene Quigley, People reported.

According to the legal complaint, Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams, and Noelle Rodriguez assert that Lizzo pressured them to touch nude performers at a club in Amsterdam and subjected them to body-shaming.

The lawsuit further alleges that Quigley propagated her beliefs to those around her, shamed individuals involved in premarital sex, and excessively discussed her personal habits and sexual fantasies.

On Thursday, Lizzo released a statement denying the allegations against her, which she slammed as "unbelievable" and "outrageous."

"I am not here to be looked at as a victim, but I also know that I am not the villain that people and the media have portrayed me to be these last few days," Lizzo said in her statement. "There is nothing I take more seriously than the respect we deserve as women in the world."