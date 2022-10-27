Conservatives Blast Cheney for Endorsing Democrat

Conservatives slammed Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., for endorsing a Democrat, Rep. Elissa Slotkin of Michigan.

Cheney announced her endorsement Thursday in a statement, saying she is "proud" to support Slotkin. The statement also said that Cheney will campaign with Slotkin next week at an "Evening for Patriotism and Bipartisanship" in Michigan.

In the endorsement, Cheney called Slotkin an "honorable public servant" who "wants what's best for the country and is in this for the right reasons."

Several prominent conservatives spoke out about Cheney's endorsement.

NewsBusters executive editor Tim Graham tweeted regarding Cheney's endorsement of a Democrat, "When you do this, you're not really conservative or Republican." National Review contributor Pradheep Shanker commented similarly in a tweet, "At this point, Cheney is a Democrat. That is fine...but she should declare as one.”

Editor-in-chief of the Federalist and Fox News contributor Mollie Hemingway noted that the Wyoming Republican Party censured Cheney for her vote to impeach then-President Donald Trump and that Cheney was removed from House leadership as well, saying, “People who have been removed by their state GOP from party rolls, been removed from GOP leadership, are hand selected by Dem leaders to run anti-GOP operations, been utterly renounced by GOP voters and support election of Democrats are many things. ‘GOP’ is not one of them.”

Slotkin's opponent, state Sen. Tom Barrett, tweeted approvingly of Cheney's endorsement, saying, "It's no surprise the Cheney family is joining her and it exposes the permanent Washington establishment's War-First, America-Last agenda. Elissa Slotkin can keep Liz Cheney while I work to keep America out of senseless wars."

Cheney lost her Republican primary to attorney Harriet Hageman in August by over 37 points.