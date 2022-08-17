Trump Slams Media's Embrace of Liz Cheney's Future

Former President Donald Trump on Wednesday released a statement complaining about positive coverage of Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., after her primary loss Tuesday.

Cheney lost the GOP primary in her reelection bid on Tuesday but said in an interview after conceding that she's "thinking about" making a run for the White House in 2024. She also said she would be "doing whatever it takes to keep Donald Trump out of the Oval Office" in the future.

"The Fake News Media is claiming that Liz Cheney has such a 'wonderful and bright' political future," Trump said on his social media network, Truth Social.

"Maybe they didn't notice that she lost by nearly 40 points? She's too angry and sick to succeed in the future, but who knows!" he added.