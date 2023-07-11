LIV Golf League Moves Its Championship to Trump's Doral

The 2023 LIV Golf League Team Championship will be held at the Trump National Doral Golf Club in Miami Oct. 20-22 for the second straight year.

LIV Golf made the announcement on its website on Monday.

The team championship at the Doral will include both match play and stroke play.

“We’re thrilled to return to the Blue Monster to celebrate a historic year and crown the 2023 LIV Golf League team champion,” said LIV Golf CEO and Commissioner Greg Norman. “We’re building up for an action-packed weekend with headline entertainment that will put an exclamation point on another can’t miss LIV Golf event.”

The PGA Tour abruptly dropped its expensive fight with Saudi Arabia’s LIV Golf venture on June 6 and instead announced a merger that creates a global operation featuring the world’s top players backed by the Saudis’ massive wealth. Yet the announcement has raised concerns with U.S. and European antitrust enforcers, according to a report by Bloomberg News.

As part of the deal merging the PGA Tour and European tour with Saudi Arabia’s golf interests, the sides immediately dropped all lawsuits involving LIV Golf.

Ron Price, chief operating officer of the PGA Tour, and board member Jimmy Dunne have agreed to testify before the Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations on Tuesday, said Sen. Richard Blumenthal, chair of the committee, and Ron Johnson, the top Republican, in a news release.

The LIV Golf series is bankrolled by the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund. Critics have accused it of being a vehicle for the country to improve its reputation as it faces criticism of its human rights record, according to Reuters.