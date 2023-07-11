×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: liv | golf | trump | club | saudi

LIV Golf League Moves Its Championship to Trump's Doral

By    |   Tuesday, 11 July 2023 08:26 AM EDT

The 2023 LIV Golf League Team Championship will be held at the Trump National Doral Golf Club in Miami Oct. 20-22 for the second straight year.

LIV Golf made the announcement on its website on Monday.

The team championship at the Doral will include both match play and stroke play.

“We’re thrilled to return to the Blue Monster to celebrate a historic year and crown the 2023  LIV Golf League team champion,” said LIV Golf CEO and Commissioner Greg Norman. “We’re building up for an action-packed weekend with headline entertainment that will put an exclamation point on another can’t miss LIV Golf event.”

The PGA Tour abruptly dropped its expensive fight with Saudi Arabia’s LIV Golf venture on June 6 and instead announced a merger that creates a global operation featuring the world’s top players backed by the Saudis’ massive wealth. Yet the announcement has raised concerns with U.S. and European antitrust enforcers, according to a report by Bloomberg News.

As part of the deal merging the PGA Tour and European tour with Saudi Arabia’s golf interests, the sides immediately dropped all lawsuits involving LIV Golf.

Ron Price, chief operating officer of the PGA Tour, and board member Jimmy Dunne have agreed to testify before the Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations on Tuesday, said Sen. Richard Blumenthal, chair of the committee, and Ron Johnson, the top Republican, in a news release.

The LIV Golf series is bankrolled by the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund. Critics have accused it of being a vehicle for the country to improve its reputation as it faces criticism of its human rights record, according to Reuters.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
The 2023 LIV Golf League Team Championship will be held at the Trump National Doral Golf Club in Miami Oct. 20-22 for the second straight year. LIV Golf made the announcement on its website on Monday. The team championship at the Doral will include both match play and stroke...
liv, golf, trump, club, saudi
272
2023-26-11
Tuesday, 11 July 2023 08:26 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved