Sen. Blumenthal Launches Probe of PGA Tour, LIV Golf Agreement

U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., on Monday asked the PGA Tour and Saudi-backed LIV Golf for communications and records related to their planned merger.

The PGA Tour has spent two years lambasting Saudi sports-washing and paying lip service the integrity of the sport of golf, which will now be used unabashedly by the Kingdom to distract from its many crimes," he said in a statement.

"The PGA Tour has placed a price on human rights and betrayed the long history of sports and athletes that advocate for social change and progress. I will keep a close eye on the structure of this deal and its implication."