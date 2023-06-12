×
Sen. Blumenthal Launches Probe of PGA Tour, LIV Golf Agreement

Harold Varner III of RangeGoats GC poses with the trophy after winning the LIV Golf Invitational - DC at Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Virginia, on May 28. (Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Monday, 12 June 2023 10:50 AM EDT

U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., on Monday asked the PGA Tour and Saudi-backed LIV Golf for communications and records related to their planned merger.

The PGA Tour has spent two years lambasting Saudi sports-washing and paying lip service the integrity of the sport of golf, which will now be used unabashedly by the Kingdom to distract from its many crimes," he said in a statement.

"The PGA Tour has placed a price on human rights and betrayed the long history of sports and athletes that advocate for social change and progress. I will keep a close eye on the structure of this deal and its implication."

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


