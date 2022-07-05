Giuliani, Graham Testimony Sought in Trump Election Probe

The Georgia prosecutor investigating the conduct of former President Donald Trump and his allies after the 2020 election is trying to compel U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani, and other members of Trump's campaign legal team to testify before a special grand jury.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis on Tuesday filed petitions with the judge overseeing the special grand jury as part of her investigation into what she alleged was “a multi-state, coordinated plan by the Trump Campaign to influence the results of the November 2020 election in Georgia and elsewhere.”

Trump and his allies have long denied any wrongdoing, insisting instead that the election in 2020 was marred by massive voter fraud that cost him reelection over Joe Biden.

Willis also filed petitions for five other potential witnesses, including lawyers Kenneth Chesebro, Cleta Mitchell, Jenna Ellis and John Eastman. Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney signed off on the requests, which are similar to subpoenas, deeming them necessary to the investigation.