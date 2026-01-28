Sen. Graham: Trump Ready to Back Iran Protesters

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., suggested President Donald Trump is prepared to step in on behalf of Iranian protesters.

Graham shared a clip from a broadcast interview in which he described Trump as "Reagan, plus," a reference to former President Ronald Reagan.

"He's a man of peace, but not to be trifled with," Graham said. "When Donald Trump promises you something, he will deliver to the Iranian people. President Trump has your back."

Graham said Trump's message to protesters was clear: "Keep protesting. Help is on the way." Graham added that while Trump hopes to reach a deal to end the bloodshed, Iran remains "the largest state sponsor of terrorism," claiming the regime has killed "probably 30,000 of their people."

Graham's remarks on Fox News echoed statements Trump made earlier this month, when he said "help is on the way" for anti-regime demonstrators in Iran. The protests began in late December following a sharp decline in the country's currency. Thousands of protesters were later killed by regime forces.

Earlier this week, the U.S. deployed the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier and additional warships to the Middle East, signaling a heightened military presence tied to the conflict.

Trump referenced the deployment during remarks in Iowa.

"By the way, there's another beautiful armada floating beautifully toward Iran right now," Trump said. "So we'll see. I hope they make a deal. They should have made a deal the first time."

Graham backed Trump's Iran strategy in mid-January after Iran's ambassador to Pakistan claimed the Trump administration had assured Tehran the U.S. would not attack Iran in exchange for Iran refraining from targeting U.S. interests in the region.

Graham forcefully rejected that account, writing on X that the report was "beyond inaccurate."

"The circumstances around the necessary, decisive action to be taken against the evil Iranian regime have nothing to do with President Trump's will or determination," Graham wrote.

He concluded: "Nothing could be further from the truth. Quite the opposite. Stay tuned."