Lindsey Graham Disputes Claims Trump Won't Act on Iran

As anti-regime protests in Iran enter their third week, regional tensions are running high amid conflicting reports about the intended course of action of President Donald Trump, who said on Wednesday that the killing of protesters by the regime "had stopped," signaling that he would not order military action against it.

On Thursday morning, Iran's ambassador in Pakistan told a local outlet that the regime had been told by the Trump administration that the president would not attack Iran, and in return, had asked Tehran not to attack U.S. interests in the Middle East.

Later on Thursday, Sen. Lindsey Graham strongly rejected the statement, writing on X that these were "examples of reporting that are beyond inaccurate. The circumstances around the necessary, decisive action to be taken against the evil Iranian regime have nothing to do with President Trump's will or determination. Nothing could be further from the truth. Quite the opposite. Stay tuned."

The Pakistani report was not confirmed by other news outlets, but came amid several other reports ostensibly indicating that the United States had decided against launching strikes.

Other indications that the U.S. might not strike again included a Reuters report that the alert level at the U.S. base in Qatar had been lowered after being raised on Wednesday, and that planes that left the base — reportedly as a precautionary measure against a possible Iranian response — had since returned.

The French news agency AFP also reported that officials from Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Oman were able to dissuade Trump from ordering an attack on Iran, citing fears of "grave blowbacks in the region," a senior Saudi official told the outlet.

They "led a long, frantic, diplomatic last-minute effort to convince President Trump to give Iran a chance to show good intention," the official said. "Communication is still underway to consolidate gained trust and current good spirit."

Meanwhile, Trump doubled down on his claims that the Iranian regime had halted its plans to execute some of the tens of thousands of protesters who have been arrested in recent weeks.

The president wrote on Truth Social: "Fox News: 'Iranian protester will no longer be sentenced to death after President Trump's warnings. Likewise others.' This is good news. Hopefully, it will continue!"

