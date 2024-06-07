WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: lgbtq | poll | trans | gay

Poll: Kids Pushed to ID as LBGTQ

By    |   Friday, 07 June 2024 08:38 PM EDT

A full 48% of Americans believe young adults aged 18 to 29 are influenced by popular culture to identify as LGBTQ+ even if it’s not their true identity, according to a Los Angeles Times poll released this week.

The survey, conducted for the Times by NORC at the University of Chicago, found that Americans are deeply divided on issues involving queer children, especially kids who identify as transgender or nonbinary:

  • 40% believe the increased “political and media attention” on transgender and nonbinary Americans has been a “bad thing for society,” compared to 16% who said it has had a positive impact on society.
  • 77% believed elected officials were “mostly using debates over transgender and nonbinary people to distract attention from more pressing priorities.”
  • 57% agreed social stigmas had prevented older generations to come out — with many opting to keep their LGBTQ+ identity secret instead.
  • 53% said transgender and nonbinary people are either “influenced by society” or it is a “lifestyle choice” — compared to 46% who said they are “born that way.”

Dan Malato, a senior research director at the University of Chicago-affiliated NORC Center, told the New York Post the survey replicated questions from a 1985 survey.

“The 1985 survey data were an invaluable benchmark for measuring how public opinion towards the gay and lesbian community has shifted over the last 40 years,” he said.

“By also asking new questions about other LGBTQ+ groups, like bisexual, nonbinary, and transgender people, the data are even more powerful in understanding perceptions toward these communities today.”

Solange Reyner

Solange Reyner is a writer and editor for Newsmax. She has more than 15 years in the journalism industry reporting and covering news, sports and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Forty-eight percent of Americans believe young adults aged 18 to 29 are influenced by popular culture to identify as LGBTQ+ even if it's not their true identity, according to a poll released this week. The survey, conducted by NORC at the ...
lgbtq, poll, trans, gay
253
2024-38-07
Friday, 07 June 2024 08:38 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved