Tags: lgbtq | idaho | gop | pride

Boise Pride Festival Drops Drag Kids Event After Idaho GOP Criticism

Festival goers watch a rainbow flag being carried at the LGBTQ+ pride parade in Brighton, England. (Tristan Fewings/Getty Images)

Friday, 09 September 2022 04:18 PM EDT

The Boise Pride festival has dropped a drag show for kids from its lineup after facing severe backlash from the Idaho Republican Party and conservative groups, reports the Idaho Statesman.

"The kids who were going to perform have the enthusiastic support of their community and support and consent of their parents," organizers said in a statement. "We support the kids 1000% and their choice to be themselves, stand their truth, and express themselves. They are brave, beautiful, and deserve their chance to be in the spotlight, and we want to give that to them at a later date."

The Idaho Republican Party on Friday blasted Boise Mayor Lauren McLean and the Idaho Democratic Party for supporting the event.

"To be clear, this is no sleight-of-hand or political wordsmithing: Idaho's Democrat Party believes it is not only okay but laudable to encourage children to engage in public displays of sexuality," their statement reads. 

"For those who have been following the radicalization of the Democrat Party, this should come as no surprise," the statement continued.

Dorothy Moon, Chairwoman of the Idaho Republican Party, slammed the "radical Left" and out-of-state corporations of misrepresenting what Idahoans support.

"The radical Left made a strategic bet on Idaho: they're using out-of-state corporations, third-party front groups, out-of-state college kids, and a pliant legacy media to make it seem like the people of Idaho support the sexualization of our children," she said.

"The hard working men and women of Idaho do not support this radical agenda," she added. "And our message has been clear: children should be free of violence, hunger, and the sexual appetites of adults."

In addition, Moon claimed to be "fighting this Goliath of woke corporate money and radical groomers with slingshots."

"And if you think this can't happen in your 'red state,' think again," she warned.

Three sponsors withdrew their support from the event, including Zions Bank, Idaho Power, and the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare.

"Due to programming changes that occurred after our sponsorship and concerns for the safety of our employees and volunteers, we have withdrawn our participation in the Boise Pride event," the businesses wrote in statements regarding their decision.

CapEd Credit Union on Friday also announced it would withdraw from the festival because it was not aware of "events involving minors."

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


