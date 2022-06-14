Megyn Kelly to Newsmax: We've 'Lost Our Minds' on LGBT Issue

The majority of cases of gender dysphoria are outgrown if "you don't interfere," journalist Megyn Kelly told Newsmax on Tuesday.

"The stats show that 70% of those kids will grow out of it if left alone," Kelly told "Eric Bolling The Balance."

Since not all of them will, Kelly continued, "there's room for reporting on this," but we should be reporting on "what's real," how to be supportive and not do anything drastic until one knows these statistics.

Reporting on gender dysphoria should be done in context, and it should not be celebrated without flagging the downsides of transitioning for parents going through these issues with their kids. It is "irresponsible" to do otherwise, Kelly added.

Kelly noted how she was "very kind and open minded" when she first reported on transgender issues and made sure to reiterate that "this is a real thing in a small amount of cases, and we shouldn't be bullying people who suffer from this."

However, we have "lost our minds on this issue; it's become a political issue," Kelly said, noting how many leftists have political agendas that they are abusing kids with, such as teachers pushing sex and gender ideas on to small children.

"We've crossed over to this point in society where it's getting really dangerous, because tolerance by people who wanted to be open minded ... have been taken advantage of now to the point where their children are being wrestled away from them," Kelly said, adding, "more and more tolerance is being exploited to the point of abuse of the child and, by extension, the parent."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!