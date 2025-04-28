WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: levi strauss | shareholders | donald trump | dei

Levi Strauss Shareholders Nix Ending DEI Programs

Monday, 28 April 2025 05:24 PM EDT

Levi Strauss disclosed in a filing Monday that its shareholders voted against a proposal for the company to end its diversity, equity and inclusion efforts.

The proposal came amid President Donald Trump's push to dismantle the practice across the federal government and private sector, following an executive order in January.

Over the past year, major companies including Walmart , Target and Amazon have rolled back their DEI policies.

More than 99% of Levi Strauss' shareholders voted against the proposal at the annual meeting of shareholders held April 23, the filing said.

Similarly, in January, more than 98% of Costco Wholesale shareholders voted against a proposal requesting a report on the risks of maintaining its DEI initiatives.

Levi Strauss had posted its quarterly profit ahead of estimates and had maintained its annual sales and profit forecast earlier this month.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


