N.Y. AG James Wary of Election 'Misinformation'

New York Attorney General Letitia James sent a letter this week to major tech companies calling for them to prevent the spread of "misinformation" before the 2024 presidential election, ABC News reported.

James wrote in the letter, which was sent to 10 companies that operate social media platforms and AI tools, such as Meta, Google, and OpenAI, that generative AI tools made by these companies are "increasingly popular and easy to use and misuse."

"While misinformation has been a concern in past elections, with the rise of gen AI, barriers that prevent bad actors from creating deceptive or misleading content have weakened dramatically," James added.

AI tools have been used to create several misleading images, videos, and audio clips involving major political figures during the 2024 election season, including a January robocall that mimicked the voice of President Joe Biden and told New Hampshire residents to "save your vote" and not participate in the primary, and an incident last month in which an AI tool was apparently used to impersonate Vice President Kamala Harris' voice in a video clip that was widely circulated on social media.

"As tens of millions of voters in the U.S. seek basic information about voting in this major election year, X has the responsibility to ensure all voters using your platform have access to guidance that reflects true and accurate information about their constitutional right to vote," James' letter reads.

James also requested a face-to-face meeting with these companies in order to establish what policies and actions they are taking to combat the spread of misinformation and for written responses to various questions about those measures.