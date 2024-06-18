Rep. Jordan to Letitia James: Comply or Face Subpoena

House Judiciary Committee Chair Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, sent a follow-up letter to New York Attorney General Letitia James on Tuesday, threatening her with a subpoena if she doesn't comply with his request for documents pertaining to a top prosecutor involved in the business records case against former President Donald Trump, The Hill reported.

Jordan sent James a letter on May 15 requesting information about Matthew Colangelo, who worked in James' office before moving on to the Department of Justice as a senior prosecutor. He then left the DOJ to join the office of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

James, to date, has ignored Jordan. In Tuesday's letter, Jordan told James that "the Committee is prepared to resort to compulsory process to obtain compliance with our requests" if she fails to meet a deadline of July 2, The Hill reported.

At issue for Jordan and House Republicans is that Colangelo's "recent employment history demonstrates his obsession with investigating a person rather than prosecuting a crime," Jordan wrote to James in May.

In addition to the business records case, Colangelo also investigated the Trump Organization, amid James' $450 million civil lawsuit against Trump and his company.

"The fact that a former senior Biden Justice Department official — whose previous employment consisted of leading 'a wave of state litigation against Trump administration policies' — is now leading the prosecution of President Biden's chief political rival only adds to the perception that the Biden Justice Department is politicized and weaponized," Jordan wrote in May.

Trump has since been found guilty on all 34 charges of falsifying business records.

Colangelo and Bragg have committed to testify before the Judiciary panel on July 12, the day after Trump's sentencing in New York before Judge Juan Merchan.