×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: Legendary Basketball Analyst Billy Packer Dies at 82

Legendary Basketball Analyst Billy Packer Dies at 82

billy packer
Billy Packer (Getty Images)

Friday, 27 January 2023 11:46 AM EST

Legendary college basketball announcer Billy Packer, who covered the NCAA Tournament and Final Four for three-plus decades and was one of the most prominent voices in the sport, died Thursday at 82.

Packer's family announced his passing on Twitter.

Packer's son, Mark Packer told the Associated Press that his father had been in a Charlotte hospital for the past three weeks with several ailments and succumbed to kidney failure.

Packer worked on 34 Final Four broadcast teams, including 27 with CBS. His first Final Four assignment was in 1975 and his last was in 2008. His growth in the industry paralleled the massive growth of college basketball.

CBS Sports chairman Sean McManus said in a statement: "Billy Packer was synonymous with college basketball for more than three decades and set the standard of excellence as the voice of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament. He had a tremendous impact on the growth and popularity of the sport.

"In true Billy fashion, he analyzed the game with his own unique style, perspective and opinions, yet always kept the focus on the game. As passionate as he was about basketball, at his heart Billy was a family man. He leaves part of his legacy at CBS Sports, across college basketball and, most importantly, as a beloved husband, father and grandfather. He will be deeply missed by all."

Dick Vitale, another longtime college basketball analyst, tweeted: "So sad to learn of the passing of Billy Packer who had such a passion for college basketball. ... Always had great RESPECT for Billy & his partners Dick Enberg & Al McGuire-they were super. May Billy RIP."

Among the play-by-play announcers Packer worked with were some of the biggest names in the business, including Curt Gowdy, Dick Enberg, Brent Musburger and Jim Nantz.

Packer played three seasons at Wake Forest, averaging 14.8 points over his career and earning first-team All-Atlantic Coast Conference honors in 1961 and second-team in 1960. He was also a two-time first-team All-ACC tournament selection and named to the 1962 NCAA Tournament All-Region team.

The Demon Deacons went 22-9 in the 1961-62 season, losing to Ohio State in the Final Four before beating UCLA in the third-place game.

Packer won the Emmy for Outstanding Sports Event Analyst in 1993.

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Legendary college basketball announcer Billy Packer, who covered the NCAA Tournament and Final Four for three-plus decades and was one of the most prominent voices in the sport, died Thursday at 82.
Legendary Basketball Analyst Billy Packer Dies at 82
375
2023-46-27
Friday, 27 January 2023 11:46 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved