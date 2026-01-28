Trump: EPA Chief to Speed LA Wildfire Rebuilds

President Donald Trump said Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Lee Zeldin will oversee federal permits tied to rebuilding homes in Los Angeles after the December 2024 wildfires, signaling a more direct White House role in the recovery process.

In remarks at the U.S. Treasury's "Trump Accounts" summit in Washington, D.C., Trump said he wants Zeldin to take charge of expediting approvals needed for reconstruction, and suggested the EPA chief could use existing authority to bypass state and local officials he blamed for slowing the response.

"I haven't told this to Lee Zeldin yet, but I'm going to put you in charge of getting permits. I think we're going to override the local authority because they're never going to have it," Trump said.

"When I was told there's a provision where you can override the local authority to get things done — because really to me it's a national emergency what they've done to these people. It's horrible. ... So, Lee, if you want, will you accept the job? He's under a lot of stress. Override those people. Those people are incompetent. Between the mayor [Karen Bass] and the governor [Gavin Newsom], they're incompetent,” he added.

"They'll never get approved. So do whatever you can, Lee. There's a provision that you're allowed to do it. And I'll sign it in two seconds."

The comments came as homeowners and local leaders continue to press for faster cleanup and rebuilding timelines following the fires, which destroyed or damaged large numbers of homes and strained regional emergency resources.

Recovery efforts typically involve multiple layers of review, including debris removal, air and water quality protections, and permits related to land use and construction.

Trump did not specify which permits he was referring to, or what legal mechanism he believes would allow the EPA administrator to “override” state and city leadership.

Federal agencies can play a major role in disaster recovery, particularly when hazardous waste cleanup and environmental remediation are involved. However, rebuilding permits for homes are often controlled by local governments and state regulators.

Zeldin, a former congressman from New York who now leads the EPA, has not publicly responded to Trump's remarks.

The EPA's role in wildfire recovery can include testing for contamination, overseeing hazardous debris disposal, and coordinating with other agencies on environmental safeguards.

Newsom and Bass have not issued immediate public comments on Trump's statement. California officials have previously defended their disaster response and rebuilding processes, arguing that safety and environmental requirements are necessary even as residents push for speed.

Trump's announcement underscores ongoing political tensions between the White House and California's Democratic leadership, particularly on disaster policy, regulation, and federal oversight.

It also raises questions about how much authority the EPA can exercise over permitting decisions in local rebuilding efforts, and whether the administration will pursue formal steps to expand federal control over approvals.

The White House has not released additional details on the scope of Zeldin's assignment, the timeline for implementation, or how it would coordinate with existing federal and state recovery operations.