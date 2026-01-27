Gov. Newsom Blasts Trump on Fire Rebuild Order, Urges Aid Release

California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Tuesday blasted President Donald Trump's executive order aimed at speeding rebuilding efforts in Los Angeles neighborhoods devastated by last year's wildfires, arguing that the bigger obstacle is money, not permitting.

Newsom's remarks came hours after the White House published the order, which directs federal agencies to consider rules that would let federally funded builders bypass state and local pre-approval processes and instead self-certify that projects meet applicable state and local health and safety standards.

In a series of posts on social media, Newsom, a Democrat, mocked the directive as political theater, saying local governments have already moved to accelerate rebuilding reviews.

"An executive order to rebuild Mars would do just as useful," Newsom wrote.

In a statement, Newsom's office said that more than 1,600 rebuilding permits have been issued in Los Angeles and that permitting timelines are running at least twice as fast as before the fires.

The governor argued that focusing on permits misrepresents the reality for residents still displaced a year after the blazes.

"The Feds need to release funding, not take over local permit approval speed — the main obstacle is communities not having the money to rebuild," the governor's office said.

"Mr. President, please actually help us. We are begging you," the statement continued, urging the administration to release federal disaster assistance that Newsom says California has sought for months.

"Release the federal disaster aid you're withholding that will help communities rebuild their homes, schools, parks, and infrastructure," the governor's office wrote. "Please help us. Please!"

Newsom also used the public dispute to renew his request for a sweeping federal recovery package. He has asked Washington for nearly $34 billion in disaster aid for rebuilding homes and public infrastructure.

He has said the request was renewed in December as Angelenos continued to face insurance gaps, high construction costs, and the expense of bringing properties back into compliance with updated standards.

Trump's order frames state and local permitting as a "nightmare" of delay and says federal action is needed so disaster assistance can be used "swiftly, effectively, and without obstruction."

The order instructs the Department of Homeland Security, acting through the Federal Emergency Management Agency, and the Small Business Administration to consider regulations that would preempt local permitting regimes that the agencies determine have "unduly impeded" timely rebuilding using federal funds.

It also sets deadlines for proposed and final rules.

The directive goes further by ordering FEMA to assess and audit California's use of Hazard Mitigation Grant Program funding, including nearly $3 billion described in the order as unspent, and to consider future grant conditions or recovery actions based on the findings.

The public clash highlights a familiar political fault line between California's governor and the president, but it also underscores the practical dilemma in the burned areas: Even where paperwork moves faster, many homeowners say they cannot afford to rebuild.

Federal officials and local advocates have said permitting is only one piece of a complicated recovery that also depends on insurance payouts, contractor capacity, and long-term financing.

In many blocks where homes once stood, lots remain empty months after debris has been removed, with only a small number of homes fully rebuilt and many more still working through plans and funding.