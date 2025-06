White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt chided a reporter on Wednesday after suggesting that President Donald Trump would be opposed to a peaceful protest of Saturday's military parade.

"So if there were peaceful protests on Saturday for the military parade, President Trump would allow that," Jasmine Wright of the nonprofit news outlet NOTUS asked in a White House press briefing.

"Of course the president supports peaceful protests," Leavitt replied. "What a stupid question."