WATCH TV LIVE

NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: ukraine | russia | zelenskyy | putin | meeting

Ukraine Has Asked Turkey to Host Zelenskyy-Putin Meeting

Wednesday, 22 April 2026 07:21 AM EDT

Ukraine has asked Turkey ‌to host a meeting between President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian President Vladimir Putin, its top diplomat said, as Kyiv seeks to reinvigorate stalling peace talks.

"We asked the Turks ‌about it, we asked some other ​capitals," Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said in comments to reporters on Tuesday that were ⁠cleared for release on Wednesday.

He added that ​Ukraine would be ready to consider any place other than ⁠Belarus or Russia for a meeting with Putin, which Zelenskyy has long sought to try to hasten a ‌resolution of the more than four-year war.

Belarus ​is a close ‌ally of Russia and allowed Moscow to use Belarusian territory to ‌launch its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Sybiha did not say how Ankara had responded to ⁠the proposal.

"We addressed the Turks ‌specifically," he said. "But ⁠if another capital, besides Moscow and Belarus, organizes such a meeting, ⁠we ⁠will go."

The Kremlin previously said it is willing to host ‌Zelenskyy in Moscow, where the Ukrainian leader has said he will not go.

Separately, Sybiha said that he ‌had already ​exchanged written messages with ‌Anita Orban, who will become Hungary's new foreign minister when the new government, which ​won the election there earlier this month, takes power.

© 2026 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
Ukraine has asked Turkey ‌to host a meeting between President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian President Vladimir Putin, its top diplomat said, as Kyiv seeks to reinvigorate stalling peace talks.
ukraine, russia, zelenskyy, putin, meeting
208
2026-21-22
Wednesday, 22 April 2026 07:21 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved