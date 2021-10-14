Workers at Lab That Made Atomic Bomb Sue Over Vaccine Mandate

Workers at Los Alamos National Laboratory in New Mexico, which created the atomic bomb, have sued their employer over a vaccine mandate set to take effect Friday.

The lawsuit claims exemptions were denied without proper justification, and a hearing was held Thursday before a state district judge weighing an injunction against the mandate before the Friday deadline, The Hill reported.

The mandate puts unvaccinated workers at risk of being fired by Triad National Security LLC, which runs the lab for the Department of Energy.

The lawsuit also claims the company created a hostile work environment: An unvaccinated worker was yelled at, and a crew member told the worker his family deserved to die.

The lab stands to lose 10% of its 14,000-member workforce if it enforces the vaccine mandate, and finding workers with high security clearance would be a time-consuming endeavor, according to the report.

Los Alamos National Laboratory is one of the largest employers in New Mexico.