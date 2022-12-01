Mandatory Recount Begins in Boebert Reelection

A recount formally was ordered in Colorado's 3rd Congressional District for the race between Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert and Democrat Adam Frisch, state election officials announced.

Newsmax projected Boebert leading with 163,832 votes (50.08%), 554 votes more than Frisch with more than 99% of the ballots counted.

Although Frisch has conceded, Colorado law mandates a recount when a margin of victory in an election is less than or equal to 0.5% of the winner's vote.

The recount, to begin immediately, is not expected to change the result, the Washington Examiner reported.

"The results of the District 3 race reinforce the fact that every vote matters," Secretary of State Jena Griswold, a Democrat, said in a statement obtained by The Colorado Sun.

"Colorado voters have made their voices heard, and I am ordering this recount in accordance with Colorado law to confirm the will of the voters."

Frisch conceded in order to avoid creating a sense of "false hope," according to Colorado Politics.

"We believe in the integrity of elections in our great state of Colorado and are supportive of this recount to ensure continued faith and the security of our elections," Frisch said, Colorado Politics reported.

"However, the likelihood of this recount changing more than a handful of votes is very small — very, very small. It would be disingenuous and unethical for us or any other group to continue to raise false hope and encourage fundraising for a recount."

Frisch added that, "Colorado elections are safe, accurate, and secure."

Republicans have won a 220-213 majority in the new Congress with two races uncalled, according to Newsmax projections.

Boebert, endorsed by former President Donald Trump, was a key target of Democrats in the midterms.

"Adam Frisch called me to concede this race. I look forward to getting past election season and focusing on conservative governance in the House majority. Time to get to work!" Boebert tweeted Nov. 18.