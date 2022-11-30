Conservative Radio Host Mark Levin: 'Five Boneheads' Oppose McCarthy

Conservative radio host Mark Levin is speaking out against the "five boneheads" who are threatening to derail House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy's bid for the speaker's gavel.

"But there's another reason the House Republicans have yet to vote for their leaders," Levin said on his show this week. "They've yet to do it because of five boneheads in the House of Representatives who are Republicans who have no alternative candidate who can get anything close to a majority, nothing close to majority and are playing right into the hands of [Chuck] Schumer … [Mitch] McConnell, right into the hands of Pelosi and the Democrats."

Levin had especially harsh words for Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., and Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., labeling Gaetz "useless" and calling Biggs a "phony conservative."

"They're playing right into the hands of the Democrats, right into the hands of the establishment Republicans, right into the hands of the media," Levin said. "Meanwhile there's McConnell off on the side working out a deal with Schumer, everybody's in the dark and the Republicans in the House had no voice."

Holding a narrow majority in the new Congress, House Republicans have elected leadership and McCarthy won the party's nomination for speaker of the House.

A full vote for the speakership will occur on Jan. 3. McCarthy needs to garner 218 votes to be elected to the position.