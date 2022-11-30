×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: mark levin | kevin mccarthy | andy biggs | matt gaetz

Conservative Radio Host Mark Levin: 'Five Boneheads' Oppose McCarthy

(Newsmax)

By    |   Wednesday, 30 November 2022 01:12 PM EST

Conservative radio host Mark Levin is speaking out against the "five boneheads" who are threatening to derail House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy's bid for the speaker's gavel.

"But there's another reason the House Republicans have yet to vote for their leaders," Levin said on his show this week. "They've yet to do it because of five boneheads in the House of Representatives who are Republicans who have no alternative candidate who can get anything close to a majority, nothing close to majority and are playing right into the hands of [Chuck] Schumer … [Mitch] McConnell, right into the hands of Pelosi and the Democrats."

Levin had especially harsh words for Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., and Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., labeling Gaetz "useless" and calling Biggs a "phony conservative."

"They're playing right into the hands of the Democrats, right into the hands of the establishment Republicans, right into the hands of the media," Levin said. "Meanwhile there's McConnell off on the side working out a deal with Schumer, everybody's in the dark and the Republicans in the House had no voice."

Holding a narrow majority in the new Congress, House Republicans have elected leadership and McCarthy won the party's nomination for speaker of the House.

A full vote for the speakership will occur on Jan. 3. McCarthy needs to garner 218 votes to be elected to the position.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Conservative radio host Mark Levin is speaking out against the "five boneheads" who are threatening to derail House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy's bid for the speaker's gavel.
mark levin, kevin mccarthy, andy biggs, matt gaetz
227
2022-12-30
Wednesday, 30 November 2022 01:12 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved