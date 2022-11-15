Boebert Colorado Race Rests With 'Cured' Ballots

Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., continues to lead in her bid for reelection in a race still too close to call a week after Election Day.

The latest Newsmax numbers show Boebert with a 1,122-vote lead over Democrat Adam Frisch in Colorado's 3rd District with 95% of the votes counted.

Republicans needed one more seat to claim a House majority in the next Congress. Newsmax projected the GOP with 217 seats, Democrats with 203 and 15 races still undecided.

"Waiting this long for election results is going to make firing Nancy Pelosi as Speaker of the House that much sweeter," Boebert tweeted Monday night.

Votes are still being counted and, in some cases, "cured" – a process by which voters are provided an opportunity to fix ballots initially rejected due to problems (e.g. missing signatures).

Voters have until Wednesday to cure their ballot.

"We're still in this fight," Frisch tweeted. "Just in a holding pattern. As ballots continue to be counted, we continue to feel proud of where we stand and what we've accomplished.

The Washington Examiner reported that county clerks also are waiting to process a small number of ballots, including ones from military and overseas residents, until they can be counted with all the cured ballots.

Political operatives' estimate as many as 5,000 ballots remain uncounted or in transit.

Frisch is a businessman and former city councilman from the posh, mostly liberal ski town of Aspen.

Boebert, a strong supporter of former President Donald Trump, established herself as a partisan flashpoint in Washington, D.C., in her first term, and had been favored to win reelection after redistricting made the conservative and mostly rural district more Republican.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.