IED Goes Off Outside Las Vegas Eatery; 2 at Large

Police are investigating the detonation of an improvised explosive device early Thursday outside an Italian restaurant near the Las Vegas Strip.

No one was hurt. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said in a post on X that two men remain at large and that there is no threat to the community.

The post, attributed to Clark County Sheriff Kevin McMahill, stated that at 2:19 a.m. local time, two men dressed in black arrived at Piero's Italian Cuisine, within walking distance of the Strip.

"Investigators have determined that one of the suspects arrived on a scooter," McMahill said. "Both suspects approached the front door of the restaurant and placed an improvised explosive device (IED). The device was set on fire and, after several moments, detonated, causing damage to the unoccupied building.

"LVMPD did not receive any reports at the time of the incident. At 10:36 a.m., a cleaning crew arrived for work, discovered the damage, and immediately notified police. Officers responded, and we are now in the preliminary stages of an active investigation involving our ARMOR Section, the LVMPD Counterterrorism Section, and our federal partners with the FBI and ATF."

Earlier this year, Evan Glusman, a son of the restaurant's founder, pleaded no contest to a harassment charge after police said he borrowed $1.5 million against the business without permission and threatened to carry out a shooting in the restaurant, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported Thursday.

Glusman's case remains active as he meets the requirements for dismissal, including staying out of trouble for a year, undergoing inpatient treatment, staying away from his father, and not using controlled substances, according to court records.

A spokesperson for Piero's did not immediately respond to questions from the Review-Journal about the extent of the damage to the building or whether Glusman is being investigated as a suspect.

McMahill did not take questions from reporters at the news conference, according to the Review-Journal. He said police would provide further details later.