NYPD: Domestic Terrorist Planted IEDs for 'Chaos'

The New York Police Department and the FBI's Joint Terrorism Task Force are hailing the teamwork to foil a would-be domestic terrorist plot that featured improvised explosive devices (IEDs).

"A would-be bomber targeted multiple locations in NYC with homemade IEDs," NYPD Deputy Commissioner Rebecca Weiner posted Wednesday morning on X.

"His plan: chaos. Our response: precision. Thanks to our officers and our partners in law enforcement, he never got the chance."

Jay Clayton, U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York, noted "no one was harmed" by the alleged domestic terror plot of Michael Gann, 55, of Inwood, New York.

"The safety of New Yorkers is paramount," Jay Clayton said in a statement, announcing the bust and indictment. "As alleged, Michael Gann built explosive devices, stored them on a rooftop in SoHo, and threw one onto the subway tracks — putting countless lives at risk.

"Thanks to swift work by our law enforcement partners, no one was harmed. That vigilance assuredly prevented a tragedy in New York."

Gann was indicted and charged with one count of attempted destruction of property by means of explosives (mandatory minimum of five years in prison and a maximum sentence of 20 years), one count of transportation of explosive materials (maximum sentence of 10 years), and one count of unlawful possession of destructive devices (maximum sentence of 10 years).

"Michael Gann allegedly produced multiple improvised explosive devices intended for use in Manhattan," FBI Assistant Director in Charge Christopher Raia wrote in a statement. "Due to the successful partnership of law enforcement agencies in New York, Gann was swiftly brought to justice before he could harm innocent civilians shortly after his dangerous actions became known.

"The FBI's Joint Terrorism Task Force is enduring in its commitment and determination to protect the homeland."

This bust hailed the New York Joint Terrorism Task Force of the FBI, which consists of investigators and analysts from the FBI, NYPD, and over 50 other federal, state, and local agencies; the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; the Nassau County Police Department; and the New York Metropolitan Transportation Authority.

"This defendant allegedly stockpiled homemade explosives and traveled to New York City with these deadly devices," NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch wrote in a statement. "He threw one of these devices onto an active subway track and stored others on the rooftop of a residential building, but because of the skilled investigative work and swift response from the NYPD and our partners, we were able to intervene before he caused any harm.

"I am grateful to the members of the NYPD, FBI, and the U.S. Attorney's Office for all the work they do every day to keep New Yorkers safe."