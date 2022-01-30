×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: Money | larry kudlow | energy | federal reserve | rate hikes

Larry Kudlow: Fed's Slow Roll, 'Energy King' Putin Weigh on Economy

Larry Kudlow: Fed's Slow Roll, 'Energy King' Putin Weigh on Economy
Larry Kudlow, former Director White House National Economic Council, addresses the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) 2021. Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

By    |   Sunday, 30 January 2022 01:43 PM

There are two main drags causing economic uncertainty and turning optimism into pessimism, according to economist Larry Kudlow.

The Federal Reserve is "behind the eight ball" on raising interest rates to address inflation, and Russia's Vladimir Putin has become "the energy king of the world," Kudlow told Sunday's "The Cats Roundtable" on WABC 770 AM-N.Y.

"I think a lot of the volatility has to do with the Fed taking the punch bowl away," Kudlow told host John Catsimatidis. "They're going to be draining money and raising interest rates. No one knows precisely what, how much, when, how, where, or why – never does the Fed. The Fed's a big issue."

Also, Kudlow added the markets are concerned about "some great mischief" between Russia and China in the coming weeks.

"The second issue is what's the outcome of this Russian-Putin-Ukraine-Biden story, which is made more complicated by the Chinese Olympics next week where Putin and [Chinese President] Xi are apparently getting together," Kudlow continued. "Some great mischief could come from this.

"Oil and gas prices have already jumped quite a bit on concerns about this Putin-Ukraine-Russian standoff."

The Biden administration, including the Fed and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen are botching what was a promising economy.

"I think the people telling investors that the inflation rate is going to come down this year, I guess they're smoking legalized pot, because I don't see any chance of that," Kudlow warned. "The Federal Reserve is going to take the punch bowl away, but they haven't so far, and when they start, it'll take a year or two to have an impact."

Making matters worse is President Joe Biden and his climate-change agenda making Americans poorer and ceding power to Putin through energy.

"They've disempowered America and empowered Putin," Kudlow lamented, echoing the warnings former President Donald Trump has long made before Biden ever assumed the White House. "They've made Putin the energy king of the world."

Kudlow said Americans concerned about climate change should be patient and allow the country to "shift more when it's economically appropriate toward renewable fuels."

"They've impoverished America by these stupid, stupid policies," Kudlow said. "I'm not a climate denier, but you have to be sensible. There is no urgent climate crisis.

"This is all a fabrication. If you read the studies from the Energy Department or the U.N., if you read them carefully, they're not predicting catastrophe. It's the far-left radical agenda that talks about catastrophe and we're in an existential state.

"It's just not true."

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
There are two main drags causing economic uncertainty and turning optimism into pessimism, according to economist Larry Kudlow.The Federal Reserve is "behind the eight ball" on raising interest rates to address inflation, and Russia's Vladimir Putin has become "the energy...
larry kudlow, energy, federal reserve, rate hikes
420
2022-43-30
Sunday, 30 January 2022 01:43 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved