Larry Hogan Highlights Independence in New Ad

Maryland Republican Senate candidate Larry Hogan launched a new advertisement Monday that underscores his political independence, a strategic move just days after his unexpected endorsement by former President Trump in the race against Democrat opponent Angela Alsobrooks, The Hill reported.

In the 30-second ad, Hogan, former Maryland governor, says: "Strong, independent leaders can make a difference. That's exactly what Washington needs today," aligning himself as a moderate in the Senate race while leveraging his previous anti-Trump stance and prominent family background in a bid to appeal to a broader base of voters.

Hogan's decision to distance himself from Trump was clear as he backed Nikki Haley in the GOP primary, signaling his refusal to vote for the former president in the upcoming election. The ad highlighted bipartisan moments in Republican history, including his father's call for President Richard Nixon's impeachment, Sen. John McCain's vote to preserve the Affordable Care Act, and his pandemic response efforts as Maryland's governor.

Despite previous scrutiny and predictions about the potential fallout caused by his criticisms of Trump, Hogan swiftly garnered the former president's backing, shifting the dynamics of the Senate contest. Following earlier remarkable discord between their camps, Trump's endorsement highlights the significance of Hogan's bid as a potential game-changer in the Senate majority landscape.

In a recent Fox News interview, Trump expressed confidence in Hogan's prospects.

"Yeah, I'd like to see him win," Trump said. "I think he has a good chance to win. We gotta take the majority. We have to straighten out our country. So I'd like to see him win. He's somebody that can win. ... I'm about the party, and I'm about the country."

As the race intensifies, Hogan will face Alsobrooks, the Prince George's County executive who emerged victorious in a hotly contested primary against Rep. David Trone, D-Md.

Polling data from Decision Desk HQ/The Hill indicates a tight race. However, a forecast model leans toward Alsobrooks being the front-runner in the November showdown.