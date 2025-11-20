WATCH TV LIVE

Gooden Urges Probe of China's Influence on US Energy

By    |   Thursday, 20 November 2025 05:26 PM EST

Rep. Lance Gooden, R-Texas, said the Department of Justice should investigate efforts by China to manipulate energy and environmental policy in the United States.

In a letter to Attorney General Pam Bondi, Gooden claimed the Chinese government has funneled money through charitable entities and third-party organizations to manipulate American policy in favor of Chinese “green” technology.

Gooden said these organizations operate under the guise of environmental advocacy but push policies that weaken U.S. energy independence and strengthen China’s global leverage.
 
“The PRC’s covert interference in U.S. policymaking poses an existential threat to the America First Agenda,” Gooden wrote.

Many of the policies advocated by the Chinese funded groups include transitioning to solar, wind, and electric vehicle technologies, sectors where China dominates, Gooden alleged.

Gooden wrote that The Energy Foundation, funded by the Chinese government, quietly transferred millions of dollars to support climate initiatives and U.S.-based NGOs while operating heavily out of Beijing.

One of those groups was the Rocky Mountain Institute, a think tank that regularly engaged with the Biden administration on climate policy.

“Environmental groups like The Energy Foundation and the recipients of their grant money are directly empowering China to the detriment of U.S. national security,” Gooden said.

“American energy policy should be determined by the American people — not by CCP front groups disguised as environmental activists,” Gooden continued.

China’s National Energy Administration announced it will continue to push renewable energy over the next five years. The Renewable Energy Institute said China had an 18% growth in wind capacity and a 45% increase in solar capacity last year.

The letter was co-signed by GOP Reps. Christopher Smith, R-N.J.; Keith Self, R-Texas; Ben Cline, R-Va.; Mark Alford, R-Mo.; Mary Miller, R-Ill.; Clay Higgins, R-La.; Harriet Hageman, R-Wyo.; and Tom Tiffany, R-Wis.

