China, Others Creep Up on US Lead in Fusion Energy

By    |   Monday, 29 September 2025 07:55 AM EDT

Experts are warning that the U.S. needs to step up its fusion energy game to stay ahead of the Chinese and to power current and future data centers that are sucking up huge amounts of electricity.

"China is moving fast to take the lead in commercial fusion," Will Regan, Ph.D., co-founder and president of Pacific Fusion, said while testifying before the House Committee on Science, Space and Technology. "Although behind the U.S. in scientific advancement, China is positioning itself to win at power plant deployment through heavy coordinated government investment."

