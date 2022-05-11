Intense La Nina Pattern To Further Enhance Wildfire Activity

Cooler than normal temperatures across the country this year have produced significant severe weather events from Louisiana to Kentucky, and the pattern suggests an already active wildfire season will continue into the fall months.

In the first four months of 2022, the continental United States has seen cooler than normal temperatures with only the southeastern states seeing near normal to slightly above normal temperatures.

The rapid temperature changes have produced 646 tornadoes to date, well above the 16-year average and the most active tornado season in five years.

The weather extremes are a byproduct of a much larger atmospheric phenomena known as "La Nina."

In early 2021, the Pacific Ocean entered a "La Nina Pattern," which is defined by cooler than normal equatorial water temperatures across the eastern and central Pacific.

The Pacific Ocean is vast and can greatly influence the overall global weather pattern. During La Nina years, parts of the world traditionally see wild swings in temperatures and stronger weather events, which has been the theme so far this year.

April was windier than normal. The monthly windspeed for cities in the Northern and Central Plains averaged 15-20 mph, roughly 10 mph greater than the 30-year averages.

The enhanced windspeed coupled with drier conditions across the West has produced an uptick in wildfire activity. As of May 3, the largest U.S. fire, the Calf Canyon fire, was located in New Mexico and responsible for burning over 145,000 acres.

Due to high winds for numerous days, crews have only managed to contain 20% since it began in April.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) reports 1.1 million acres have burned across the United States since Jan. 1, which is 160% above average for this time of the year.

On April 1, NOAA placed the Pacific under a La Nina Advisory, which noted the persistence of La Nina conditions to remain through mid to late summer of 2022.

This would suggest an already active wildfire season will remain in place well into the fall months. Wildfires can happen at any time during the year. However, climatologically speaking they will peak in July and August.