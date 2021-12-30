Colorado Wildfires Burn Hundreds of Homes, Force Evacuations

Several hundred homes, a hotel and a shopping center have burned and thousands of people were evacuated in wind-fueled wildfires outside Denver, officials said Thursday evening.

Boulder County Sheriff Joe Pelle said only one injury has been reported, but didn’t rule out finding out later about more severe injuries or death.

The wildfires engulfed parts of the area in smoky, orangish skies.

The city of Louisville, which has a population of about 21,000, was ordered to evacuate after residents in Superior, which has 13,000 residents, were told to leave. The neighboring towns are roughly 20 miles (32 kilometers) northwest of Denver.

The blaze was one of several that started in the area Thursday, at least some sparked by downed power lines, as winds gusted up to 105 mph (169 kph), according to the National Weather Service.es.