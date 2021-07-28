Sen. Sinema Rejects $3.5 Trillion Budget Plan

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., told the Arizona Republic on Wednesday that she does not support the $3.5 trillion budget plan proposed by President Joe Biden and her fellow Democrats in Congress.

The senator told the Republic that she has reviewed the spending blueprint provided by the Senate Budget Committee and has informed the upper chamber’s leadership and the White House that while she supports many of the goals that the proposal hopes to accomplish, such as improving job growth and the country’s economic competitiveness, she cannot support the total cost of the package.

“I have also made clear that while I will support beginning this process,” Sinema wrote in a statement to the newspaper. “I do not support a bill that costs $3.5 trillion — and in the coming months, I will work in good faith to develop this legislation with my colleagues and the administration to strengthen Arizona’s economy and help Arizona’s everyday families get ahead.”

Earlier on Wednesday, Sinema and Ohio Republican Sen. Rob Portman announced a bipartisan infrastructure deal that would cost about $1 trillion, though details were not available as of Wednesday afternoon. The Associated Press reports Sinema, one of the party's top negotiators, noted on Wednesday that she expected the infrastructure package to get more than enough backing to proceed. The senator, who frequently holds discussions with Republicans, added that she's communicated with Biden on Wednesday and that the president is "very excited" about the parties reaching a deal. According to Sinema, transit and broadband are the two issues remaining as of Wednesday.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., responded to the news on Twitter.

“Good luck tanking your own party’s investment on childcare, climate action, and infrastructure while presuming you’ll survive a 3 vote House margin - especially after choosing to exclude members of color from negotiations and calling that a ‘bipartisan accomplishment.’”

Her fellow New York Democrat, Rep. Mondaire Jones, added: “Without a reconciliation package that meets this moment, I’m a no on this bipartisan deal.”

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., who along with Sinema is considered a crucial swing vote for Democrats in the Senate, has not confirmed his position on the budget proposal or the scope of the spending plan.