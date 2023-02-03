Sinema Faces Ethics Complaint Over Use of Staff

Activist groups are calling on the Senate Ethics Committee to investigate Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, I-Ariz., after media reports that she has her staff run personal errands, The Hill reported.

In December, The Daily Beast obtained what was allegedly an internal memo that functioned as a guide for newcomers on Sinema's staff. It reportedly included notes that they were expected to perform personal errands for Sinema, including shopping for groceries and booking airline tickets with specific seating instructions.

Sinema has denied the allegations.

Since the reports emerged, multiple advocacy and government watchdog groups have joined in filing a complaint with the Senate Ethics Committee, including the Revolving Door Project, Common Defense, and For All.

"It has been reported — and is apparently substantiated by both written evidence and personal testimony — that the senator has enlisted staff to conduct a wide variety of activities unrelated to their job responsibilities," the organizations wrote in a letter to Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del., and Sen. James Lankford, R-Okla., the committee's chair and vice chair, respectively.

"The activities that the senator has allegedly required of staff appear to be unambiguous violations of the Senate Ethics Committee guidelines that interpret the rules adopted by the Senate," the letter read.

The letter's other signatories include several based in Sinema's home state, such as the Progressives for Democracy in America-Arizona, Arizona Democracy Resource Center, Arizona Students Association, Arizona AANHPI Advocates Progress AZ, and Sunrise Movement Tempe.

The Hill noted that ethics complaints made against senators typically yield minimal punishments, and a Democrat strategist said this is "a pretty transparent political move by dark money groups that will go nowhere."