Minnesota State Rep: I Warned Walz About Day Care Fraud

A Minnesota lawmaker said Gov. Tim Walz ignored repeated warnings that daycare providers in the state were engaging in fraud.

State Rep. Kristin Robbins, a Republican, told the New York Post she informed the Walz administration about her suspicions of fraud at day care centers, but they "turned a blind eye" to her repeated warnings.

Robbins is running for the Republican nomination for governor. Walz, a Democrat, is running for a third term.

"I gave the Department of Human Services a list of day care providers getting over $1 million in the previous year from the state who had numerous violations, and this day care was one of them on the list," Robbins told the Post.

"They can’t say they didn’t know. We had a hearing on it, we gave them a list, and nothing has happened," Robbins added.

"I find it shocking that this is still happening when we flagged something over and over again," Robbins continued.

The Quality Learing (sic) Center was thrust into the national spotlight after independent journalist and conservative YouTuber Nick Shirley posted a viral video that appeared to show the facility largely empty and inactive, despite claims it was tied to nearly 100 children and millions in taxpayer-funded reimbursement.

Shirley's video, which drew millions of views and widespread conservative outrage, showed what appeared to be a dark, inactive building with a sign that misspelled learning.

While the Quality Learning Center has not been publicly named as a target of federal charges, the controversy has intensified attention on Minnesota's broader fraud crisis, including allegations that taxpayers have been fleeced through a sprawling network of bogus social-service providers.

The now-infamous daycare center was described as closed by Minnesota state officials, despite appearing to be open for business just hours later on Monday.

"In Minnesota, we’ve been ground zero for fraud, unfortunately," Robbins said to the Post. "This is a pattern across multiple programs, and despite numerous red flags, we keep seeing it."

"They’ve started saying they are stopping payments to different programs and are pausing new providers, which is welcome, but until this firestorm erupted, they’ve done nothing," Robbins added.

Robbins said she believes Walz should resign.

"If he resigned now, it would help, but Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan has been part of this all along, so I don’t know if getting him to step down and getting Flanagan in office actually solves the problem," Walz said.