'Learing' Center Acts Busy, But State Claims It Closed Last Week

The now-infamous daycare center in Minneapolis with a misspelled sign was described as closed by Minnesota state officials, despite appearing to be open for business just hours later.

Tikki Brown, commissioner of Minnesota's Department of Children, Youth, and Families, said Monday that the Quality "Learing" Center had been closed for a while and that her staff found no evidence of fraud.

The center, which has since corrected the typo, was one of the locations highlighted in a viral video posted last week by independent journalist Nick Shirley.

In the video, Shirley and his team confront daycare workers in and around the Twin Cities.

Shirley said some centers were beneficiaries of hundreds of millions of dollars in taxpayer funds without legitimate business activity to justify the influx of money.

In one clip, Shirley pointed to an early learning center whose sign misspelled "learning" as "learing."

Although the Quality Learning Center has not been publicly identified as a target of federal charges, the controversy has intensified scrutiny of Minnesota's broader fraud problems.

On Monday afternoon, at least 20 children were observed arriving at the center, despite official claims that the center was closed.

When reporters attempted to ask questions, a staff member responded aggressively and told them to leave the premises.

The daycare maintains that it operates Monday through Thursday from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m.

According to Ibrahim Ali, the owner's son, the allegations against the center are a misunderstanding.